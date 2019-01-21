At least eight people died after a ferry boat carrying 26 capsized in Kali river near Karwar in Karnataka on Monday.

The Navy said 17 people were rescued by fishermen and other people in the area. The rescue personnel are still searching for one person. A Dornier aircraft has been dispatched from Goa to help with the rescue operations, the Navy added.

The people had reportedly visited a temple located at a remote island in Karwar district, according to NDTV. The boat capsized while on their way back. Rupali Nayak, the legislator from the district, was on another boat. She said that she and members of her team immediately rushed to help the people and pulled two out of the water after it capsized.

More details are awaited.

Clip from the accident site pic.twitter.com/YaimmvykyD — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 21, 2019