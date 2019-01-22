A lawyer representing All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader VK Sasikala on Monday denied allegations that she was given “special treatment” at the Bengaluru Central Prison, PTI reported.

“Sasikala has not violated any rules of the Karnataka prisons manual anytime,” claimed advocate A Ashokan. “She is wearing personal clothes as per the prison rules. The allegations are all wrong.”

Sasikala is serving a four-year jail sentence in a corruption case and is lodged at Parappana Agrahara prison. An inquiry committee report showed that she was provided A-class facilities even though no instructions regarding such provisions had been given.

Ashokan said his counsel would take legal action after a copy of the report is given to them.

The inquiry, led by Indian Administrative Services officer Vinay Kumar, found “serious lapses” and “falsification of records” by senior prison officials who accorded special treatment to Sasikala. The committee had also found evidence that cooking was allowed in some of the five cells allotted to her and a relative. The panel’s report was made public on Saturday but it had submitted its recommendations to the Karnataka government last year.

The investigation also found that drug abuse and use of mobile phones was rampant in the prison.

Former Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) D Roopa had in July 2017 flagged the special treatment granted to Sasikala, and released pictures of a pressure cooker and vessels in her cell. Former Deputy General of Police Satyanarayana Rao had later demanded that Roopa apologise for her allegations or pay a fine of Rs 50 crore, after she accused him of having taken a bribe to allow the special facilities to Sasikala.