Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Tuesday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming that there were nine prime ministerial candidates at the Opposition unity rally she organised in Kolkata last week, the Hindustan Times reported.

Shah, who launched the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign in the state with a rally in the state’s Malda district, claimed that 100 crore people support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Twenty to 25 leaders cannot hold hands and defeat Modi, he is being supported by 100 crore people,” Shah said. The BJP chief claimed that while the Opposition’s agenda was to remove Modi from power, the Centre wants to remove poverty and unemployment, The Indian Express reported.

Shah dared Banerjee to make her stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill clear. “Mamata Banerjee will oppose the bill because she is only concerned about her vote bank,” he alleged. The BJP chief asked people to vote for the saffron party so that undocumented immigrants do not enter the state.

“Such has been the performance of the Mamata Banerjee government that people feel even the Left dispensation was better,” Shah said. He accused the Trinamool Congress government of destroying the state’s culture, and alleged that Banerjee had stopped his party’s rath yatra because she was afraid that the BJP would grow in popularity. “Mamata can stop our yatras, but can’t remove BJP from hearts of people,” he added.

“Now her government did not give permission to land my chopper,” The Indian Express quoted the BJP chief as saying. Shah said he was prepared to make a speech from the helicopter. “The more you stop us and beat up our workers, the more the lotus will bloom in Bengal,” he added.

The Malda administration had refused to give Shah permission to land at the district airport, saying the facility was being upgraded. However, a media report on Sunday said the site was clean. The BJP subsequently accused the state government of abuse of power. On Monday, Banerjee hit back, accusing the saffron party of falsely claiming that her administration had denied the helicopter permission to land at the airport.