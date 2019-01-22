The Election Commission of India on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to file a First Information Report against a United States-based “cyber expert” a day after he claimed that the 2014 General Elections were rigged, ANI reported.

The “expert”, Syed Shuja, had said at a press conference in London that he could demonstrate how electronic voting machines used in India can be hacked.

The poll panel said Shuja’s act violated the Section 505(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code. The section criminalises public mischief that can cause fear or alarm to the public or induce others to commit an offence against the state.

Shuja, who had said that he was part of a team that designed the voting machines used in the country, had also claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gopinath Munde and journalist Gauri Lankesh had been murdered to cover up the alleged manipulation of the machines.

On Monday, the Election Commission reiterated that the voting machines cannot be hacked, and said it was examining the possibility of taking legal action against Shuja and the organisers of the event.

The poll panel told the Delhi Police on Tuesday that in 2017 it invited political parties to an open challenge to attempt to hack the voting machines, but no one turned up.