A Bihar court on Tuesday ordered the state police to file a case against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor for allegedly inciting attacks against migrants from Bihar in September, PTI reported.

Migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were attacked in six districts in northern Gujarat after a man from Bihar was arrested on September 28 for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl from the Thakor community in Sabarkantha district. The attacks prompted more than 60,000 migrant workers to flee Gujarat

The BJP had blamed Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor for instigating the violence against Hindi-speaking people. Thakor denied responsibility for the attacks.

The Congress claimed that Gujarat BJP leaders, under the guidance of the party’s National President Amit Shah and Chief Minister Rupani, had provoked the violence.

The Bihar court passed the order based on a petition by social activist Tamanna Hashmi. Muzaffarpur Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate Saba Alam directed the Kanti Police to lodge a complaint under sections of the Indian Penal Code that relate to provocation with an intent to cause a riot and insult with an intent to provoke a breach of peace.