A Pakistani parliamentary panel has been irked by the presence of United States Senator Lindsey Graham’s personal security guard at his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, Dawn reported.

The chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik said the members wanted to know why the guard was allowed to remain present during the meeting, and directed the interior secretary to submit details on the matter.

After the meeting, Graham urged US President Donald Trump to meet Khan to overcome the recent strain in the relations between the two countries, and discuss a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. He said that a meeting with Khan, who has declared strong support for a resolution of the conflict in Afghanistan, would leave Trump “far more enthusiastic about the region than he is today”.

“With Prime Minister Khan we have a unique opportunity to change our relationship,” Graham added.