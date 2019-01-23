The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld an Allahabad High Court ruling that reservation in faculty posts in universities should be applied department-wise and not by taking the total number of teaching positions across the departments, reported The Indian Express.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Indira Banerjee rejected the Centre’s Special Leave Petition that challenged the April 7, 2017, order of the Allahabad High Court. In response to the High Court order, the University Grants Commission in March 2018 announced a new policy, which mandated colleges and universities to reserve positions by department, or subject in the case of colleges.

The Supreme Court bench termed the High Court judgement “logical”, News18 reported. “How can the post of professor of Anatomy be compared with the professor of Geography?” the bench asked. “Are you clubbing oranges with apples?” The bench said that since teaching posts in different departments were not inter-changeable, the university cannot be treated as a unit while reserving posts.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that calculating vacancies department-wise would reduce the number of seats in reserved category and defeat the purpose of the reservation policy, according to the Hindustan Times. Mehta said the state was obliged to make special provisions for reservation in appointments for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes if they are not adequately represented in services.

Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, arguing for those supporting the High Court order, said a Supreme Court ruling in January 2017 had upheld another Allahabad High Court verdict of April 2009, which said that “the rules of reservation and roster shall be applied college-wise and subject-wise when there are plurality of post.”

The University Grant Commission’s new policy meant that jobs for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes is reducing. Since the policy was introduced in March, only 2.5% of the 700 posts advertised by central universities were for Scheduled Castes and none for Scheduled Tribes.