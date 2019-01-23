Social activist Agnivesh has urged Pope Francis to intervene after five Kerala-based nuns were issued transfer orders by the Catholic Church for leading protests against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Four of the nuns were asked to leave their convent in Kuravilangad on January 18. They were served transfer orders a few days later. The fifth nun – Sister Neena Rose Edathil –

was given the order this week, PTI reported on Tuesday.

The nuns have sought Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s intervention, claiming the orders are part of an attempt to “sabotage the case”. One of the nuns has accused the church of attempting to isolate and mentally harass them.

Agnivesh said the transfer orders were prima facie “punitive in nature and uncharitable” and “reeked of vindictiveness”. “It is indeed shocking that, while the concerned diocese and its religious orders go easy on the alleged rapist, it is targeting those who stood and struggled for justice for the victim,” he wrote in a letter dated January 21.

“The fact that the Roman Catholic Church in India did not respond pro-actively in the matter of the sexual exploitation of a nun has already caused extensive damage to the image of the church in India,” Agnivesh wrote. “Now, to make matters worse, certain functionaries of the church are compounding tolerance towards heinous crimes with intolerance towards commitment to justice.”

The activist urged the pope to defend the nuns. “I have public meetings in Kerala later this month and I hope to be able to visit these nuns in person to be in solidarity with them, as I firmly believe they deserve to be loved and cherished for their passion for justice,” he said.

