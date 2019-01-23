The Centre on Wednesday approved the extension of the Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, PTI reported. This is the second line to Ghaziabad from Delhi and the first that will connect to the city’ interior localities.

The Cabinet approved the decision to sanction Rs 324.87 crore as central financial assistance for the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 1,781.21 crore.

The entirely elevated section of 9.4 km will have eight stations: Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon River and New Bus Adda. It will pass through Sahibabad Industrial Area and improve connectivity to nearby residential areas, a senior official was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. “Currently, commuters have to rely on [other means of transport for] last mile connectivity from Dilshad Garden to reach Sahibabad,” the official said. “Connectivity to Mohan Nagar would also improve.”

The Red line metro was expected to start operations in November, and was delayed again to December and then January, reported The Daily Pioneer. Now that the approval has come, the line is expected to be launched shortly. “The Delhi Metro has been conducting a trial run for the last two months,” Ghaziabad Development Authority Chairperson Kanchan Verma was quoted as saying by The Daily Pioneer last month. “According to an estimate, 1.39 lakh commuters will travel on this line...as they [would be able to] skip the congested roads of Uttar Pradesh and [get to their destinations faster]. It will also boost the growth of new residential and commercial properties around the Metro stations.”