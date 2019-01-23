West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday criticised the Centre for not declaring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary on January 23 a national holiday. “It seems they do not consider him [Netaji] to be a national leader,” Banerjee said in Darjeeling at an event held to celebrate Bose’s 122nd birth anniversary.

The chief minister said Bose was a “true leader” as he talked of togetherness and unity of all people of the country. “We will be successful only when we are together,” she added.

On January 20, Banerjee had said that she had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to declare both Vivekananda and Bose’s birthdays national holidays.

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi inaugurated the Subhas Chandra Bose museum at the Red Fort in Delhi. The museum showcases artefacts related to Bose and the Indian National Army. The various artefacts include a wooden chair and sword used by the leader, medals, badges and uniforms.

Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose are national and international icons. I have written a letter to the PM urging the GOI to declare both their birthdays (Jan 12 and Jan 23) national holidays — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 20, 2018

I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti.



He was a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India is free and leads a life of dignity. We are committed to fulfilling his ideals and creating a strong India. pic.twitter.com/QpE967nuUH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2019