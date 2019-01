A four-storey building collapsed in Gurugram in the National Capital Region early on Thursday, trapping more than five persons, ANI reported. The incident took place in Ullawas village.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force are part of the rescue operation.

More details are awaited.

Rescue operation going on at Vill. Ullawas,Sec 65, Gurugram, Haryana where a building collapsed in which some persons are reported to be trapped. pic.twitter.com/IDUDmxoWDO — NDRF (@NDRFHQ) January 24, 2019

#Haryana: Three NDRF teams rushed to the site of building collapse in Ullawas, Gurugram. More than five people are trapped after a four-storey building collapsed early morning today pic.twitter.com/42P4vlEL7i — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2019