The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Gujarat on Wednesday tweaked the new reservation law, which grants 10% reservation to the poor among upper castes, to restrict it to citizens who have been residents since 1978. It also set Rs 8 lakh as the upper limit for annual family income to avail the provision, The Indian Express reported.

On January 13, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had announced that his administration would be the first to implement the “historic and revolutionary legislation”. The Gujarat Cabinet revised the law at its meeting in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 and the Rajya Sabha a day later. The amendments provide reservations in aided and unaided institutions to the economically backward among upper castes.

“We have decided only one criteria for the candidates who are not getting any other reservation to avail the 10% Economically Weaker Sections reservation – Rs 8 lakh annual family income,” Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told The Indian Express. “The remaining criteria will not be applicable to Gujarat. The Central law has given the states the liberty to decide the criteria to implement the 10% reservation in their respective regions.”

The deputy chief minister said a notification will be released soon and income certificates will be issued by government officers at the rank of the mamlatdar and above.

Patel also said the existing 33% reservation for women in government jobs will be included within the quota.