The Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Employees Welfare Association has filed a complaint with the state police against fans stealing milk from outlets and pouring it on giant cut-outs of movie stars to celebrate new releases, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

The association has demanded a ban on “paal abishekam”, or the practice of pouring milk on actors’ cutouts and banners, saying it leads to unnecessary wastage of milk. The association has also sought police protection outside milk dealers’ shops and distribution centres on the day of movie releases.

The organisation wrote to the Chennai Police commissioner a day after Tamil actor Simbu shared a video urging fans to celebrate the release of his movie, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, by generously pouring milk on his posters. It is scheduled to be released on February 1.

The organisation’s President SA Ponnusamy said the body has been demanding a ban on “paal abishekam” since 2015. “It has become a menace now and the theft of milk packets is rampant,” he said, adding that the association had approached all top actors. “We tried to meet and sent requests in registered posts to Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay, and almost everyone. But none of them have done anything to resolve this.”

Ponnusamy said trucks laden with milk packets reach Chennai around midnight and outlets are supplied early in the morning. “It is a usual practice that we keep milk packets in boxes outside shops,” he said. “That is the time when fans steal these packets whenever there is a superstar movie release.”

Ponnusamy claimed that the police often refuse to investigate such incidents since a case can only be registered if the theft takes place inside a shop. “Since they [fans] steal milk boxes kept outside, they [the police] are helpless, it seems,” he added.

The association also urged the police to take action against Simbu, claiming his request to fans might lead to law and order problems, The News Minute reported. “By instigating his fans to celebrate in this manner, Simbu’s request might aggravate other stars’ fans, thereby resulting in a clash between factions,” it added.

Ponnusamy said Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan were the only actors to respond to his organisation’s complaints. Their fans conduct blood donation camps ahead of releases and raise awareness about the need to wear helmets on two-wheelers, he pointed out. “Rajinikanth, Ajith and Vijay fans continue to trouble us,” Ponnusamy

added.