The Indian Army on Thursday accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire agreement by targeting forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, PTI reported.

A defence public relations officer said Indian soldiers had responded to the Pakistani Army’s unprovoked attack by firing mortars and small arms.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir said the Army would give a befitting reply to the attack. “Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms fire and shelling with mortars in Sunderbani Sector since 9:15 am,” the spokesperson said. There were no reports of casualties or damage, Greater Kashmir reported.

Pakistani troops had targeted forward posts in Poonch’s Mendhar sector on Wednesday night.