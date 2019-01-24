Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that all the work in Uttar Pradesh

that has been “stalled” by the central and state governments will resume once the party comes to power at the Centre. Gandhi was addressing a meeting in Salon area of his parliamentary constituency, Amethi, the Hindustan Times reported.

“We will keep our promises,” he told the gathering. “Amethi will get its food park back. You will get whatever [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi and [Chief Minister] Adityanath have denied you.”

Gandhi said he appointed his sister Priyanka Gandhi and Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as general secretaries for Uttar Pradesh, with a mission to bring the party back to power. “Now, you have three soldiers working for you in the country [himself, Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia],” the Congress chief added. “I have asked Priyanka to come to you soon after taking over charge as general secretary.”

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had claimed in a tweet that the team of Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia “will herald the dawn of a new kind of politics in the state”. “We will offer the youth in UP a dynamic new platform to transform the state,” he said.

“Demonetisation affected common man and farmers, but Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans of industrialists were waived,” Rahul Gandhi said at Thursday’s rally amid chants of “chowkidar chor hai”. “This was your money.”

The Congress chief said that former Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma was sacked in the middle of the night, and his office sealed. “When CBI wanted to investigate Rafale deal, the director was removed at 1:30 am,” he said according to ANI. “When the Supreme Court said no, it’s wrong, and he be reinstated, the person is reinstated, but within two hours they get a note that there will be a meeting, that the CBI director needs to be removed.”

Farmers raise slogans against Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, a group of farmers from Shahganj area of Amethi raised slogans against the Congress president in Gauriganj area on Wednesday, ahead of his arrival in the town. The farmers were protesting against the Congress’ failure to restart the Samrat Cycle factory, The Times of India reported.

“Rahul Gandhi had promised us that the factory would start but it has not,” Sanjay Singh, who led the demonstrators, told the daily. “He seems to have no intention of returning our land but we will not let that happen.”