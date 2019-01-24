The big news: First body pulled out of Meghalaya coal mine after 42 days, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI named former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar in a Videocon loan case, and the Centre denied that there is a shortage of polio vaccine.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rescuers pull out first body from Meghalaya coal mine, over a month after 15 workers were trapped: The body was sent to the Khliehriat Civil Hospital for autopsy.
- Former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar named in CBI case on Videocon loan: The CBI claimed the accused sanctioned loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others in order to cheat ICICI Bank.
- No shortage of polio vaccine, immunisation programme not postponed indefinitely, says Centre: The National Immunisation Day campaign was to be held on February 3, but will now be held at a later date.
- BCCI lifts suspensions on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul pending appointment of ombudsman: The two Indian cricketers were suspended for their controversial comments in the TV show ‘Koffee with Karan’.
- Pakistan claims India’s response to proposal to finalise deal on Kartarpur corridor is ‘childish’: Islamabad had earlier this week sent New Delhi a draft of the proposed agreement and called for talks, but India invited Pakistani delegates to New Delhi.
- Not going back to ballot papers, says Election Commission on EVM ‘hacking’ charges: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the poll panel would not be ‘intimidated or bullied’ into giving up the use of electronic voting machines.
- Hindu body urges Australian central bank to print ‘beef-free’ currency notes: The new $20 and $100 notes to be introduced in 2019 and 2020 are made of polymer and contain tiny amounts of tallow.
- Centre reconstitutes tribunal set up to decide ban imposed on eight insurgent groups in Manipur: In November, the Ministry of Home Affairs had extended the ban on the eight groups by five years.
- Tata Motors may stop production and sale of Nano from April 2020: An official said the company may not invest in upgrading the model to meet the Bharat Stage-VI emission standards which will be adopted from April 1, 2020.
- Delhi law minister issues notice to official for clearing prosecution sanction in JNU ‘sedition’ case: AK Mendiratta had sent the law department’s view on prosecuting the university’s former students to the state home department without consulting Kailash Gahlot.