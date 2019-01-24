A look at the headlines right now:

Rescuers pull out first body from Meghalaya coal mine, over a month after 15 workers were trapped: The body was sent to the Khliehriat Civil Hospital for autopsy. Former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar named in CBI case on Videocon loan: The CBI claimed the accused sanctioned loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others in order to cheat ICICI Bank. No shortage of polio vaccine, immunisation programme not postponed indefinitely, says Centre: The National Immunisation Day campaign was to be held on February 3, but will now be held at a later date. BCCI lifts suspensions on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul pending appointment of ombudsman: The two Indian cricketers were suspended for their controversial comments in the TV show ‘Koffee with Karan’. Pakistan claims India’s response to proposal to finalise deal on Kartarpur corridor is ‘childish’: Islamabad had earlier this week sent New Delhi a draft of the proposed agreement and called for talks, but India invited Pakistani delegates to New Delhi. Not going back to ballot papers, says Election Commission on EVM ‘hacking’ charges: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the poll panel would not be ‘intimidated or bullied’ into giving up the use of electronic voting machines. Hindu body urges Australian central bank to print ‘beef-free’ currency notes: The new $20 and $100 notes to be introduced in 2019 and 2020 are made of polymer and contain tiny amounts of tallow. Centre reconstitutes tribunal set up to decide ban imposed on eight insurgent groups in Manipur: In November, the Ministry of Home Affairs had extended the ban on the eight groups by five years. Tata Motors may stop production and sale of Nano from April 2020: An official said the company may not invest in upgrading the model to meet the Bharat Stage-VI emission standards which will be adopted from April 1, 2020. Delhi law minister issues notice to official for clearing prosecution sanction in JNU ‘sedition’ case: AK Mendiratta had sent the law department’s view on prosecuting the university’s former students to the state home department without consulting Kailash Gahlot.