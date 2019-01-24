India on Thursday successfully test-fired a long-range surface-to-air missile from a warship, INS Chennai, off the coast of Odisha.

The missile hit an aerial target flying at a low altitude, the defence ministry said. “The missile destroyed the target with a direct hit,” the ministry said. “All the mission objectives have been met.”

Office of the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the test-firing a “significant milestone”.

The long-range surface-to-air missile was jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Israel Aerospace Industries for the Indian Navy.