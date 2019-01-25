The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday began searching the Rohtak home of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with alleged irregularities in land allocation, ANI reported. The agency is also conducting searches at over 30 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region in connection with the scam.

The searches began at 8.30 am and are still going on, News18 reported citing unidentified officials. Hooda was present when the CBI team reached his home.

On January 4, Hooda and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora were granted bail in another land allotment case. A CBI court granted them bail in a case related to an alleged illegal re-allotment of a plot to Associated Journals Limited in Panchkula district.

The CBI had on December 1 filed a chargesheet against Hooda and Vora in the case. The agency claimed that the re-allotment of the plot to the Associated Journals Limited had caused a loss of Rs 67 lakh to the exchequer. The CBI said Associated Journals was allotted a plot of land in Panchkula in 1982, on which no construction took place for 10 years. The Haryana Urban Development Authority then took back possession of the plot. In 2005, the same plot was allocated to Associated Journals Ltd at 1982 prices.