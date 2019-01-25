The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday appointed V Senthil Balaji as the party’s in-charge for western Karur district in Tamil Nadu, PTI reported. Balaji, who was one of the 18 MLAs disqualified last year for siding with rebel All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran, had joined the opposition party on December 14.

The DMK made the announcement in a statement issued by party general secretary K Anbazhagan, The New Indian Express reported. It relieved Karur district party secretary Nanniyur Rajendran from the post and appealed to all elected party office bearers to unite with Balaji. The statement added that Rajendran will now head the party’s weavers’ wing.

Balaji was the minister of transport in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government headed by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa between 2011 and 2016. He was the organising secretary of Dhinakaran’s party and was considered close to him. He also wielded influence both in the government and in his native Karur district.

Balaji had said he joined the DMK “inspired by [party chief MK] Stalin’s performance and leadership qualities”.

In September 2017, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal had disqualified 18 MLAs of the ruling party after they supported Dhinakaran – a decision that was upheld by the Madras High Court a year later. Dhinakaran had formed his own political party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, in March 2018.