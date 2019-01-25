Authorities on Friday afternoon started demolishing fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s seaside bungalow in Maharashtra’s Alibaug town, NDTV reported. Raigad Collector Vijay Suryawanshi said the bungalow was illegally built and violated several norms of the coastal regulation zone as well as the state.

The building is located at Kihim beach, around 90 km from Mumbai. Along with 58 other structures, the bungalow was declared illegal for having allegedly flouted all environmental regulations.

The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation are probing Modi and his uncle, businessman Mehul Choksi, in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud.

Shambhuraje Yuvakranti of the Akhil Bhartiya Maratha Seva Sangha had approached the Bombay High Court in 2009 and demanded action against illegal bungalows, hotels and resorts violating environmental norms in villages around Raigad’s beaches. Earlier this month, the High Court questioned the ED’s request to stay an order to demolish the bungalow and ruled that the structures would be demolished if they are illegal.

Suryawanshi issued the demolition orders after the ED handed over the property to Raigad authorities, PTI reported.

Alibaug Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sharada Powar said an ED team reached the bungalow on Thursday to remove goods and other valuables ahead of the demolition, The Times Of India reported.

Shambhuraje Yuvakranti’s state chief Surendra Dhavale said that 10 bungalows have been demolished so far over the past few weeks and Modi’s mansion is now being razed, IANS reported. “The claimed value of the property is Rs 13 crore, but given the current market rates, this bungalow is worth over Rs 100 crore,” he said.

The bungalow, situated on an area of 70,000 square feet, has a driveway, high metal fencing and a large security gate.