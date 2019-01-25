The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday said the advertisement rates offered by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication to most private TV channels has been increased by 11% over the rates of 2017, it said in a press statement.

On January 9, the ministry had raised the advertisement rates offered to the print media by 25%. The Bureau of Outreach and Communication is the Centre’s nodal agency for government advertisements.

The ministry said the rates may be more than 11% for some channels, depending on the reach and TV ratings. “Differential rate structures for news and non-news channels will be offered, depending upon their overall reach in the country,” the statement said.

The statement said the rates were revised on the basis of a Review Committee constituted by the ministry which submitted its report on January 1. “The decision will also make it easier for TV channels to be empanelled with BOC [Bureau of Outreach and Communication] in order to take advantage of the higher rates,” it said.