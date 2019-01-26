Security forces on Saturday killed two militants during a gunfight in Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar as Republic Day events were held in the city, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

A cordon and search operation was launched in the morning jointly by the state police and security forces based on specific inputs received about the presence of militants in the area. During the search operation, the militants opened fire at the forces, the police said.

“The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight,” the police said in a statement. “In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained.”

Police said incriminating material and arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. A case has been registered and an investigation into the matter has been initiated, the police added.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force shot dead an alleged Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Samba district, PTI reported. Officials said the intruder was spotted in Check Faqira area on Saturday afternoon and was shot dead after he refused to surrender despite repeated warnings.