India celebrated its 70th Republic Day on Saturday. The celebrations in New Delhi and other parts of the country showcased India’s cultural diversity and military might.

Fifty-eight tribal guests from various parts of the country, 22 tableaux of states and central government departments, and performance by school children marked the 90-minute parade in the national Capital. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was the chief guest for the event in New Delhi.

The Assam Rifles scripted history with an all-women contingent marching down Rajpath in New Delhi. In other firsts, a woman officer led the Army Services Corps in the parade and the Daredevils Motorcycle Team included a woman officer.

In other parts of the country, children dressed up as Army soldiers, Railway Protection Force personnel performed stunts, and the Border Security Force and Pakistani Rangers performed the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari border.

Here are some pictures from Republic Day celebrations around the country:

School children participate in Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi (Photo credit: IANS)

In a first, a woman officer led the Army Services Corps in the parade. (Photo credit: IANS)

The Indian Army's 'Daredevils' motorcycle team participates in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi (Photo credit: IANS)

Border Security Force and Pakistani Rangers participate in the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari border on Republic Day (Photo credit: IANS)

The Indian Parliament is illuminated on Republic Day in New Delhi on Saturday (Photo credit: IANS)

Women contingents from the India Reserve Battalion of the Nagaland Arm Police during Republic Day celebrations in Dimapur (Photo credit: AFP)

ndian army K9 Vajra-T tanks take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi (Photo credit: AFP)

Railway Protection Force commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Secunderabad (Photo credit: AFP)