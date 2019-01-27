Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath for his claim that the state government will resolve the Ayodhya land dispute case in 24 hours if the Supreme Court is unable to deliver a judgement soon, ANI reported.

“I would like to tell the chief minister that the people have given him 90 days,” Yadav said. “Do something to save the crops from the bulls. Farmers need to be saved first.”

Yadav was referring to incidents of stray cattle rampaging through fields and destroying crops. Several incidents have been reported where farmers locked up stray cattle in schools and other government centres after the animals allegedly damaged their crops. According to a 2012 livestock census, there are around 20 million cattle in the state and the population of stray and abandoned cattle has increased over time.

Adityanath on Saturday said his government would take forward the matter if the Supreme Court was unable to pronounce a ruling. “We will resolve the Ram temple issue in 24 hours,” the chief minister claimed.

Reacting to Adityanath’s statement, Akhilesh said, “We have just celebrated Republic Day. If a chief minister says such things on January 26, you can imagine what kind of chief minister he must be.”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised Adityanath’s remarks. “I am sure you will in an hour [solve the Ayodhya dispute] by destroying Constitution and rule of law, by closing all courts of law, if needed by encounters also, as this is your way of doing justice, but fortunately in India, Ambedkar’s Constitution is still relevant and we are celebrating it today,” he had tweeted on Saturday.

The Supreme Court, which was scheduled to hear the Ayodhya case on January 29, on Sunday postponed the hearing again. Justice SA Bobde of the five-member Constitution Bench is reportedly not available on Tuesday. A new date for the hearing has not yet been announced.