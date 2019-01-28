At least 17 students were injured after a private bus overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Monday morning, ANI reported. Two of the injured students were in critical condition. The bus was carrying 50 children, NDTV reported.

The wounded students were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police are questioning the bus driver.

The incident occurred in Veldurthi mandal when the children were on their way to school from Uppalapadu village, The News Minute reported. The children belonged to Krishnaveni Talent School and were admitted to the Government Area Hospital in Macherla.

Macherla Police Station Circle Inspector A Venkateshwarlu said the two seriously injured students have been referred to a private hospital. “Ten students have already been shifted and are availing treatment at other private hospitals, while four students are still admitted at the Government Area Hospital in Macherla,” he said. “The police are still at the spot of the accident and investigation is ongoing.”

More details are awaited.