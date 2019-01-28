A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Monday pronounced National Democratic Front of Bodoland founder Ranjan Daimary and 14 others guilty in the 2008 Assam bombings case, PTI reported. Serial blasts had killed at least 88 people in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta on October 30, 2008.

Others who were convicted include George Boro, B Tharai, Raju Sarkar, Khargeswar Basumatary, Jayanta Bodo, Mridul Goyary, Mathuram Brahma, Ajay Basumatary, Loko Basumatary, Indra Brahma, Anchai Bodo, Rajen Goyari, Nilim Daimary, and Prabhat Boro.

Special Public Prosecutor TD Goswami said the Assam government has demanded death penalty for the convicts, the Hindustan Times reported. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Wednesday.

The National Democratic Front of Bodoland has a ceasefire agreement with the Indian government, and has sought talks. But Ranjan Daimary’s sister Anjali Daimary, who is an animal rights activist, claimed that her brother’s conviction and the peace process cannot go hand in hand.