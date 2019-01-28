An 18-month-old died on Monday after she fell off an escalator at a Metro station in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru the previous night, reported The Hindu. The incident occurred at the Srirampura Metro station in West Bengaluru.

The child reportedly fell from her grandfather’s hands and slipped through a gap in the escalator, landing on a road 50 feet below, reported The Times of India. The child’s grandfather had lost his balance when he stepped on to the escalator, according to The News Minute.

The child was rushed to KC General Hospital and later shifted to National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences. She was then moved to Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health where she died on Monday. Mahantesh M, resident medical officer at Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, said she had died of an injury to the head.

The Subramanya Nagar police have registered a case of negligence and are investigating.