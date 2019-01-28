Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday found himself the subject of a controversy after he attempted to snatch a microphone from a woman’s hand during a public meeting and, in the process, pulled her dupatta off.

The video, tweeted by ANI, showed Siddaramaiah sitting at a table in Mysuru. The woman, seated directly across him, can be heard complaining to the Congress leader who is surrounded by men on all sides. After the woman stood up mid-conversation, an agitated Siddaramaiah tried to take the microphone away from her and pulled her dupatta off.

He then gestured to the woman to sit down. She took the seat and continued with her complaint. The video shows Siddaramaiah shouting at the woman.

#WATCH Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah misbehaves with a woman at a public meeting in Mysuru. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/MhQvUHIc3x — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party accused Siddaramaiah of abusing the woman, ANI reported. “[Congress President] Rahul Gandhi should tell what he will do with him [Siddaramaiah],” said Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar. “This is a crime, the way he abused her.”

Javadekar alleged that the Congress party only respects women from one family, in an apparent reference to the Gandhi family. “That’s how they see women, they haven’t changed since the tandoor case,” he added.

Javadekar was referring to the 1995 “tandoor” murder case in which former youth Congress leader Sushil Sharma is accused of killing his wife Naina Sahni by first chopping her body and then burning it in a basement oven. Sharma is currently serving a life sentence.

However, Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao defended the alleged misbehaviour and said Siddaramaiah did not intend to pull off the woman’s garment. “Sometimes when people start asking questions in a rough way and after hearing them out when they don’t stop, you want to pull the mic,” said Gundu Rao. “When pulling the mic, the dupatta came along with. There was no such intention.”