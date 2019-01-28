Days before the Union Budget, the BSE Sensex on Monday dove 369 points to end at 35,656.70, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty dropped 119 points to close at 10,661 points. The decline was attributed to heavy selling pressure in the banking, auto and consumer durable sector.

TCS, Coal India, Larsen, PowerGrid Corp and Asian Paints were among the major gainers on the Sensex while Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Hero MotoCorp lost the most during Monday’s trading session.

On the NSE Nifty, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, Coal India, TCS and Larsen and Toubro made significant gains. Adani Ports, India Bulls HSG, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were among the major losers.

There was a mixed performance on the Asian Markets with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gaining 0.02 %, Korea Kospi declined 0.02 %, Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.60 % and Shanghai Composite Index dove 0.18 %.

The rupee closed at 71.09 against the United States dollar.