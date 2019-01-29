Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the parents of schoolchildren to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and asked them to choose between “deshbhakti [patriotism]” and “Modibhakti [devotion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, The Indian Express reported.

Kejriwal made the appeal after laying the foundation of 11,000 new classrooms for government schools in the state along with his deputy Manish Sisodia. The event was held at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in New Friends Colony.

“If you ask people who they’ll vote for, they say Modi ji,” Kejriwal said. “If you ask them why, they say because they love Modi ji. Now decide whether you love your children or whether you love Modi ji. If you love your children, vote for those who are working for your children. And if you don’t love your children, vote for Modi ji.”

The chief minister said Modi has not built a single school and told the parents that they “can either do deshbhakti or Modibhakti”.

Sisodia also echoed Kejriwal’s comments. “Someone told me that they will vote for Modi in the elections…because woh achhe lagte hai [they like him]…I told them that if you love your children, vote for those who are building schools for them,” said the deputy chief minister. “So I am telling all parents, and asking all children here to go home and ask their parents whether they love you or not. If they say that they love you, tell them ‘vote for those who are building schools for us’.”

Talking about state-run schools, Kejriwal claimed that they perform better than private schools, NDTV reported. “It is unbelievable that 300-350 students of Delhi government schools got through IIT-JEE last year,” he added. “I am from IIT, I know the hard work it takes.”

Besides Delhi, the AAP is planning to contest the upcoming General Elections from Punjab, Haryana, Goa and the lone seat in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.