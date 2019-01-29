Odisha: Six arrested for killing woman and four children for allegedly practising witchcraft
‘Witch doctor’ Budhram Munda and five others killed the family because they suspected the woman was ‘casting spells’ on a villager’s family.
The Odisha Police have arrested six people from Sundargarh district for murdering a woman and her four children on the suspicion that she was a witch practising black magic, PTI reported on Monday. The police said the accused have confessed to their crimes.
The main accused was identified as Budhram Munda, who called himself a “witch doctor”, Koida Police Inspector Sushant Das told the Hindustan Times. Indupur villager Debra Munda and his brothers-in-law were the other accused.
They allegedly used a crowbar to murder tribal woman Mangri Munda and her children – daughters aged 10 and one, and sons aged nine and four – and then dumped their bodies in a well on Friday night.
“Budhram, who practises witchcraft, suspected that Mangri, Sudam’s wife, was casting spells on a Debra Munda’s family,” Das told the daily. “This, he thought, was leading to a long-running sickness in the family that claimed the lives of Debra Munda’s two daughters. Budhram told Debra that Mangri and her children were witches who were responsible for the illnesses.”