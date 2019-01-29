Pakistan’s Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a review petition challenging the acquittal of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy. On October 31, the Supreme Court had reversed the verdicts of a trial court and the Lahore High Court, acquitting Bibi of the charge of blasphemy.

Bibi, a farm worker, was convicted in 2010 for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Islam, after her neighbours objected to her drinking water from their glass, as she was not a Muslim. In 2011, Salman Taseer, the governor of Punjab province, was assassinated by his own bodyguard for supporting Bibi.

There were widespread protests in Pakistan following Bibi’s acquittal. On Tuesday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising justices Qazi Faez Isa and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel will hear a petition by Qari Muhammad Salaam, the prayer leader of a mosque, Dawn reported. Salaam, who lives in a village in Nankana Sahib tehsil, had lodged a first information report about the alleged blasphemy incident back in 2010.

The Islamabad administration on Monday made stringent security arrangements in the capital ahead of the verdict. Paramilitary troops were deployed in sensitive zones in the city. Islamabad District Magistrate Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat wrote to higher authorities asking for the deployment of Pakistani Rangers in the capital, The Express Tribune reported.

Bibi’s lawyer Saif-ul Malook, who had fled to the Netherlands after the October judgement, has returned to Pakistan to represent her. He told Reuters on Monday that he expects the review plea to be dismissed. “They have filed the petition on flimsy grounds,” he said. “They haven’t attempted to counter her release on constitutional grounds.”