Online media house Cobrapost on Tuesday alleged that promoters of the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation had siphoned off over Rs 31,000 crore in public money between 2015 and 2018. The money was allegedly taken out through secured and unsecured loans and advances to shell companies, illegal round tripping, tax avoidance and insider trading.

Describing it as “India’s biggest financial scam”, Cobrapost claimed the firm’s promoters had transferred around Rs 21,477 crore of its funds to multiple shell companies as loans and investments without making any declarations to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It alleged that the shell companies where the money was transferred were linked to or owned by the Wadhawans, who are the firm’s promoters.

“The scam has been pulled off mainly by sanctioning and disbursing astronomical amounts in secured and unsecured loans to dubious shell/pass-through companies, related to DHFL’s own primary stakeholders Kapil Wadhawan [chairman and managing director], Aruna Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan [non-executive director] through their proxies and associates, which have in turn passed the money on to companies controlled by the Wadhawans,” it claimed.

The money transferred to shell companies was allegedly used to buy shares or equity and other private assets in India as well in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Mauritius. These shell entities were RKW Developers Private Ltd, Skill Realtors Private Ltd and Darshan Developers Private Ltd, all of which are promoted by Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawans, it added.

According to Cobrapost, banks also loaned money to the company without conducting due diligence. At least 32 Indian banks allegedly sanctioned loans worth Rs 50,000 crore to the company, with the State Bank of India granting Rs 11,500 crore. Foreign banks, including Barclays Banks and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, also cleared loans worth $105 million, or over Rs 747 crore.

32 Indian banks sanctioned a whopping Rs 50,000 crore loan for #LooteraDewan and @TheOfficialSBI has highest exposure at Rs 11,500 crore. There are 15 banks with exposure more than Rs 1,500 crore. How did it work?#LooteraDewan pic.twitter.com/EtRqAyMDYt — Cobrapost (@cobrapost) January 29, 2019

The allegations come at a time when state-run banks are laden with mounting non-performing assets, or bad loans.

Cobrapost claimed it had “unearthed the scam” by scrutinising records available with public authorities and information available in public domain. It alleged that the company had violated several regulations of the Companies Act, Income Tax Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act. It also claimed that the company also violated norms under the Reserve Bank of India, Security and Exchanges Board of India, Union Ministry of Finance, Income Tax Department as well the monitoring mechanisms of the banks.

Cobrapost alleged that the scam took place between 2015 and 2018, and the company’s promoters also made political contributions to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. “While the BJP declared the Rs 19.5 crore donations, the shell entities donating the cash didn’t,” it claimed.

Cobrapost claimed that DHFL had advanced loans of Rs 1,160 crore to five companies in Gujarat just before state elections for projects that had been cancelled or stalled indefinitely.