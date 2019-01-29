Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of violence that broke out in East Midnapore district of West Bengal where Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah held a rally earlier in the day. In a telephonic conversation with Banerjee, Singh asked her to take action against those who indulged in the violence.

The BJP alleged that Trinamool Congress workers had ransacked and set afire buses in which the saffron party’s workers were returning from Shah’s rally, PTI reported. On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress claimed that the BJP workers had vandalised its party office in Kanthi.

Three people were reportedly injured in the clashes.

Singh spoke to Banerjee and expressed serious concern over reports of large-scale violence and arson against people who attended the rally, the Office of Home Minister said on Twitter.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the Trinamool Congress was afraid of his party’s strength. “It is unfortunate that everything happened in front of the police,” said Sinha. “Attackers didn’t even spare women workers.”

Kailash Vijayvargiya, the BJP’s general secretary in-charge of West Bengal, said the attack would cost Banerjee “dearly”. “We want to warn Mamataji that BJP workers can neither be scared nor cowed down with these kind of acts,” he said. “This will cost Mamata dearly.”