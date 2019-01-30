The Enforcement Directorate has issued a notice to Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for allegedly violating foreign exchange rules, The Hindu reported on Wednesday. The case pertains to the seizure of undeclared United States currency from him at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi in 2011, and alleged smuggling of American dollars out of India.

The Enforcement Directorate believes Khan smuggled dollars worth over Rs 2 crore over a period of three years, after earning this amount through illegal means, ABP News reported. If the agency is not convinced with the singer’s response to its notice, he could be fined 300% of the amount he smuggled, the news network said. If Khan does not pay the fine, the Enforcement Directorate can issue a lookout notice against him, and prevent him from performing in India.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had in 2011 charged Khan and his manager under the Foreign Exchange Management Act and the Customs Act, in connection with the recovery of foreign currency found on him at Delhi airport, the Hindustan Times reported. He was caught with with $1,15,000 (Rs 81.99 lakh), money which he could not account for.