The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday said candidates aspiring to get its ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections need to pay Rs 25,000 while submitting their applications, PTI reported.

This is applicable to candidates in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The AIADMK won 37 of 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the sole seat in Puducherry in the 2014 General Elections. The party said application forms would be available from February 4 to February 10.

The AIADMK had made a similar demand ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, the Congress has also asked its candidates in Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh to pay Rs 25,000 while submitting their applications for a party ticket. “It is not happening for the first time,” said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. “We have levied a fee earlier too.”