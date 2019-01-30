ICICI Bank on Wednesday said that an independent inquiry has found that its former Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar had violated its code of conduct.

The bank’s board said it has decided to treat Kochhar’s resignation as “termination for cause” after Justice (retired) BN Srikrishna concluded that there was lack of diligence on the former banker’s part with respect to annual disclosures.

The bank said it would stop the payment of unpaid benefits, including bonus, to Kochhar and retrieve all bonuses paid from April 2009 until March 2018.

Kochhar resigned in October after questions were raised about a Rs 3,250-crore loan that the bank had given the Videocon group in 2012. Six months after the loan was sanctioned, Videocon Chief Executive Officer Venugopal Dhoot allegedly provided crores of rupees to NuPower, a company founded by Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kocchar.

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a case against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, and Dhoot. The CBI officer leading inquiries in the case was transferred on January 23, a day after signing the first information report.

Here is the full text of the bank’s statement: