At least seven people were hospitalised after a massive fire broke out at Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad on Wednesday night, NDTV reported. The blaze started at one of the stalls set up for the All India Industrial Exhibition.

Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, The Indian Express reported.

The fire broke out near the Vanitha Maha Vidyalaya side around 9 pm, The Hindu reported. The blaze spread to nearby stalls in the exhibition premises, destroying almost 200 of them, the report added.