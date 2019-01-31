White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday said “God wanted Donald Trump to become President” of the United States. Sanders made the remark in an exclusive interview with Christian Broadcasting Network.

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that He wanted Donald Trump to become president,” Sanders said. “That is why he is there and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.”

A report in The Washington Post had said 80% of evangelicals voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

The press secretary’s interview came a day after Trump tweeted in support of Bible classes. “Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible,” Trump tweeted. “Starting to make a turn back? Great!”

She also criticised the Democrats’ opposition to the Trump administration on several matters. “Honestly, it is very hard at this point to even take a lecture from Democrats on what is moral and what is not,” Sanders said.

The press secretary said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s opposition to Trump’s proposed border wall is “immoral”.