Indian benchmarks surged more than 1% during intraday trade on Thursday, a day before the Centre presents an interim budget. Positive comments by the United States Federal Reserve after it kept interest rate unchanged also helped the markets.

At 2.20 pm, the BSE Sensex was 535 points ahead, trading at 36,126, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty was trading at 10,800 points, an increase of more than 148 points since the previous close.

The US Federal Open Market Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds at 2.25% to 2.5%. The US Federal Reserve vowed to remain patient in further lifting borrowing costs. Last year, the Federal Reserve raised rates four times. In December, it had signalled that it may raise twice more in 2019, Al Jazeera reported.

The biggest gainer on Sensex was Infosys, gaining more than 3%, followed by Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra. The stocks of GAIL performed best on Nifty50, followed by Infosys, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank.

The stocks of Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank performed worst on Sensex and Nifty50.