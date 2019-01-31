Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unreleased data on unemployment was made public. A report in Business Standard has said that the National Sample Survey Office’s Periodic Labour Force Survey recorded the unemployment rate in India at a 45-year-high of 6.1% in 2017-’18.

“The Fuhrer promised us 2 crore jobs a year,” Gandhi tweeted. “Five years later, his leaked job creation report card reveals a national disaster.” The Fuhrer was another title used for former dictator and Nazi Party chief Adolf Hitler.

“Unemployment is the highest in 45 years,” Gandhi said. “6.5 crore youth were jobless in 2017-’18 alone. Time for NoMo2Go.”

Two independent members of the National Statistical Commission had resigned this week after the government allegedly failed to publish the report that was prepared last month. The report has still not been made public.

The survey is the first on employment made by a government agency since demonetisation. The Periodic Labour Force Survey is also the first annual household survey of the National Sample Survey Office. Its data was collected between July 2017 and June 2018.

Documents reviewed by the Business Standard showed that unemployment rate was at its highest since the 1972-’73 period, from when the employment data is comparable. In comparison, the unemployment rate stood at 2.2% in 2011-’12, during the United Progressive Alliance’s second term, according to the survey.