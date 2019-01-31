The Supreme Court will hear on February 6 the petitions seeking a review of its September 28 verdict allowing women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, ANI reported on Thursday.

A batch of 49 review petitions are up for hearing before the Supreme Court.

The top court on January 22 had declined an urgent hearing as Justice Indu Malhotra was on leave till January 30. Justice Malhotra was a part of the five-judge Constitution bench that had pronounced the verdict overturning the centuries-old tradition of not allowing women between the ages of 10 to 50 entry into the shrine.

Justice Malhotra’s was the sole dissenting opinion in a majority 4:1 verdict. The review pleas in the Supreme Court rely heavily on her contention that “constitutional parameters of rationality cannot be blindly applied to matters of faith”.

The Kerala government, led by the Left Democratic Front, had vowed to implement the Supreme Court’s judgement, but the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have strongly opposed it.