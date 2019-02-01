Two pilots died after a Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft crashed near the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited airport in Bengaluru on Friday, ANI reported. One pilot died after suffering injuries while landing on the wreckage of the aircraft, according to ANI.

The crash took place near Yamalur off old Airport Road in Bengaluru, according to The Times of India.

The incident comes days after an Indian Air Force plane crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district on Monday. A court of inquiry was constituted to investigate the crash. The pilots had ejected safely.

More details are awaited.