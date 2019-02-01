Pandemonium ensued at an event in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Friday after Hindu religious leaders asked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat when the Ram temple in Ayodhya would be completed, ANI reported.

The RSS chief, in his address to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Dharam Sansad, purportedly claimed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will ensure that the temple is built within the next two years.

The Hindu religious leaders, however, purportedly asked for a timeframe of the temple’s construction. “Tarik bataiye [Give us a date],” they chanted during the ruckus.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, which was scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court on January 29, was deferred due to the non-availability of Justice SA Bobde on the five-member Constitution Bench. A new date for the hearing has not yet been announced.

The Babri masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, by lakhs of karsevaks who had gathered at the site from across the country. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country. Hindutva activists claim that the land on which the mosque stood was the birthplace of Ram.

#WATCH: Ruckus ensued after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech at the Dharm Sansad called by VHP in Prayagraj, protesters were demanding early construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/IGnOxThHuq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 1, 2019