West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting her by misusing the powers of his office, IANS reported. The Trinamool Congress chief’s statement came after the Central Bureau of Investigation questioned her aide Manik Majumdar in connection with the Saradha financial scam.

The CBI also summoned her party leader Derek O’Brien. The investigating agency is looking into the case after thousands of crores of investor money was lost after the Ponzi scheme collapsed in 2013.

Banerjee said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government could even resort to sanctioning her arrest her for criticising the Budget it presented on Friday. “He [Majumdar] is ailing and elderly,” The Times of India quoted her as saying. “He is honest to the core. Political persecution is not new to me. I cannot be intimidated.”

She alleged that Modi summoned central agency investigators to his office to do his bidding. “Do not be surprised if they send a notice to my cook,” she said.

The chief minister said she does not blame the officers investigating her aides. “I am told that Narendra Modi ji summons officers to his residence,” she said. “He then tells them do something to bring down the Opposition in the eyes of the people.”

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Dilip Ghosh, however, accused the chief minister of being scared. “She is surrounded by people who are on the CBI’s radar,” he said.

On January 30, she had challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party to prove Amit Shah’s claim that she sold her paintings to chit fund owners for crores of rupees.