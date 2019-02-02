An unidentified person shot dead the nephew of former Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mohammad Shahabuddin in Bihar’s Pratappur village on Friday night, NDTV reported. No arrests have been made yet. The police are yet to ascertain the motive for the killing.

After the incident came to light, several villagers blocked roads, demanding action against the accused, the Hindustan Times reported.

Superintendent of Police Navin Chandra Jha said additional personnel were deployed to Siwan to ensure that the law and order situation is maintained. “He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead,” ANI quoted Jha as saying. “At the accident spot, we have found one empty gun and three bullets.”

Shahabuddin is facing trial in 45 criminal cases. The Patna High Court had in August 2017 upheld Shahabuddin’s life imprisonment in an acid attack case, and the CBI is investigating his alleged role in the murder of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan.

In February 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered that he be shifted from Siwan Jail in Bihar to Tihar Jail in the national Capital, where he is currently lodged.