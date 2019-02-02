Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Centre will use technology to seal the international borders shared with Bangladesh in West Bengal and Assam, reported PTI. Singh said this would be achieved through an integrated border management system.

Singh, who was addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, alleged that Bangladeshis were illegally entering West Bengal. He said the Centre had sought land from the West Bengal government to erect fencing to seal the border with Bangladesh, but it was yet to receive it.

“Now, we have decided to use technology to seal both international borders with Bangladesh using a comprehensive integrated border management system,” he said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Alipurduar, W Bengal: Jab TMC ki sarkar bani, uss samay chunaav ke dauraan TMC ke natao ne maa, maati aur manush ki baat kahi thi.Lekin aaj halaat yahan pe aise ho gaye hain, na maa surakshit hai, na manush surakshit hai na maati surakshit hai pic.twitter.com/Lm9MLTiqY7 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2019

Singh criticised the Trinamool Congress for political violence in the state, claiming “Ma, Manush, Mati” (mother, people, land) were not safe under the party’s rule. He said around 100 workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party have been killed in the state and promised that those involved in the murders will not be spared.

“Political violence should end in West Bengal,” he said. “And for that to happen, Bengal will have a BJP CM in 2021.”

Later on Saturday, Singh also addressed a rally in Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district. The state government had ruined “Sonar Bangla” and lowered its image, he said.

“It’s surprising that women are not safe in a state which has a woman chief minister,” Singh said in Mathabhanga. “I doubt if police stations in West Bengal are safe and secured. This government is not ready to take any support from us, they rejected the smart city project and Ayushmaan Bharat scheme.”

Prime Minster Narendra Modi also addressed two rallies in West Bengal on Saturday – one in Thakurnagar and another in Durgapur.