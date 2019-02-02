Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Afghanistan, Pakistan; mild tremors felt in parts of North India
Tremors were felt in several parts of Pakistan, including Isalmabad, Karachi, Swat, Nowshera and Kohat.
An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Pakistan on Saturday, tremors of which were felt in several parts of North India, Dawn reported. The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.
Mild tremors were also felt in Delhi.
India;s National Centre for Seismology said there were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property, according to PTI.