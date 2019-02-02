An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Pakistan on Saturday, tremors of which were felt in several parts of North India, Dawn reported. The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

Tremors were felt in several parts of Pakistan, including Isalmabad, Karachi, Swat, Nowshera and Kohat, The News International reported. Mild tremors were also felt in Delhi.

India;s National Centre for Seismology said there were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property, according to PTI.

Earthquake in Delhi, please be safe and alert friends — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 2, 2019

#Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude in the Hindu Kush region. Tremors felt in Delhi too. No damage reported so far. — HA International (@humanaidint) February 2, 2019