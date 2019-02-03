At least six people died and several were injured on Sunday morning after nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar’s Vaishali district. The train was on its way from Jogbani in Bihar to Anand Vihar in New Delhi.

The accident took place at 3.58 am in Sahadai Buzurg, PTI reported. One general coach, one air-conditioned coach, three sleeper coaches and four others went off the track, said East Central Railway Spokesperson Rajesh Kumar.

The train was running at full speed when the accident took place. At least three coaches overturned and were destroyed, NDTV reported.

A team of doctors from Sonpur and Barauni towns was rushed to the spot. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s office said rescue and relief operations have begun, and provided helplines for the kin of the dead and injured.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known.

This is a developing story and is being updated.

#SpotVisuals: 9 coaches of #SeemanchalExpress derailed in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg, earlier this morning. 6 people have lost their lives in the incident. pic.twitter.com/wQgNwiieSD — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019