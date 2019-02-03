A journalist in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur was allegedly attacked by four Bharatiya Janata Party workers after he shot footage of their heated arguments during a review meeting, The Indian Express reported. The journalist, Saurabh Pandey, was forced to delete the video clip after being attacked.

A first information report has been registered against the four workers, including BJP district President Rajeev Agarwal, a police officer said. The other workers have been identified as Vijay Vyas, Utkarsh Trivedi and Deena Dongre, all local office-bearers of the saffron party, PTI reported.

“There were a lot of arguments between the BJP cadre, even some pushing and shoving,” said an unidentified journalist who was covering the event. “Pandey, a reporter working for web portal Voices.in, was filming this, doing his job. BJP members surrounded him, hit him, and refused to let him leave till he deleted the footage.”

Pandey told PTI that he was recording a video of the meeting, “when suddenly BJP leaders started manhandling each other over some matter”.

“Meanwhile, BJP Raipur Rajeev Agarwal and another person, Utkarsh Trivedi, asked me to delete the video of the scuffle, which I refused,” Pandey added. “They then started hitting me and forcefully deleted the video.”

State BJP spokesperson Sacchidanand Upasane said the party had asked media personnel to leave the room after shooting the initial footage of the meeting. “On finding a man recording the video of meeting, he was told to stop it and asked to delete the footage,” Upasane said. He claimed there was a “minor scuffle” between Pandey and the BJP workers, after which they apologised to the journalist.

Chhattisgarh Health and Family Welfare Minister TS Singh Deo called the incident unfortunate, and demanded action against those responsible. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the government would soon introduce a journalists’ safety bill.

Journalists in Raipur were holding a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of BJP officials who assaulted a reporter. They allege that members of the BJP youth wing threatened them again. Police is at the spot. — Dipankar Ghose (@dipankarghose31) February 2, 2019

Meanwhile, journalists demonstrated outside the BJP office in Raipur and demanded that the police arrest those who had attacked Pandey. They alleged that members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing, threatened them.

After senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal and state party chief Dharamvir Kaushik arrived at the party office, the journalists told them they would protest till the BJP workers who had attacked Pandey are sacked.

The demonstrations, which continued till the early hours of Sunday, were called off after Agrawal and Kaushik told the protesting journalists that a notice would be served to the four and a report sent to the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Journalists say that as long as the office bearers that attacked the journalist in the review meeting at the BJP headquarters in Raipur arent removed, protest will continue @IndianExpress — Dipankar Ghose (@dipankarghose31) February 2, 2019

Senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal and Party President and leader of opposition Dharamlal Kaushik arrive at the protest spot. Irate journalists make the point that assault cannot exist in a democracy @IndianExpress — Dipankar Ghose (@dipankarghose31) February 2, 2019